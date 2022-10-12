In Tuesday’s session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) marked $8.04 per share, down from $8.06 in the previous session. While Palantir Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTR fell by -65.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.11 to $6.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) to Sell. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLTR. Raymond James also rated PLTR shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PLTR, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for PLTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PLTR has an average volume of 36.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.43%, with a loss of -4.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.28, showing growth from the present price of $8.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palantir Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PLTR has increased by 2.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 155,727,679 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.27 billion, following the purchase of 3,131,068 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,770,563 additional shares for a total stake of worth $555.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 68,341,040.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -70,503 position in PLTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 15.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 125.37%, now holding 28.2 million shares worth $229.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PLTR holdings by 2.03% and now holds 20.75 million PLTR shares valued at $168.71 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. PLTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.70% at present.