As of Tuesday, MP Materials Corp.’s (NYSE:MP) stock closed at $29.07, down from $30.32 the previous day. While MP Materials Corp. has underperformed by -4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP fell by -5.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.19 to $26.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.21% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recommending Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 01, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MP, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MP Materials Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MP is recording 2.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.30%, with a loss of -5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.96, showing growth from the present price of $29.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corp. Shares?

The Other Industrial Metals & Mining market is dominated by MP Materials Corp. (MP) based in the USA. When comparing MP Materials Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JHL Capital Group LLC’s position in MP has decreased by -25.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,573,349 shares of the stock, with a value of $780.05 million, following the sale of -9,603,715 additional shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP made another decreased to its shares in MP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -14.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,290,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $372.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,655,280.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 522,070 position in MP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.64%, now holding 3.86 million shares worth $105.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MP holdings by -29.97% and now holds 3.38 million MP shares valued at $92.16 million with the lessened -1.44 million shares during the period. MP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.00% at present.