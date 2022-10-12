ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) closed Tuesday at $22.52 per share, up from $15.16 a day earlier. While ForgeRock Inc. has overperformed by 48.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORG fell by -27.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.00 to $11.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.98% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for FORG. Truist also rated FORG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for FORG, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Mizuho’s report from October 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for FORG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ForgeRock Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FORG is recording an average volume of 365.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 45.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.56, showing growth from the present price of $22.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ForgeRock Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FORG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FORG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in FORG has decreased by -35.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,505,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.41 million, following the sale of -1,377,171 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FORG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 137.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,271,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,195,208.

During the first quarter, Light Street Capital Management L subtracted a -332,212 position in FORG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 882.56%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $22.43 million. FORG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.40% at present.