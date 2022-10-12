As of Tuesday, Elastic N.V.’s (NYSE:ESTC) stock closed at $64.09, down from $66.78 the previous day. While Elastic N.V. has underperformed by -4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -59.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $189.84 to $50.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.49% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) recommending Underweight. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESTC. Canaccord Genuity also rated ESTC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2022. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ESTC, as published in its report on March 04, 2022. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $124 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Elastic N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESTC is recording 1.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a loss of -15.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.25, showing growth from the present price of $64.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESTC has increased by 2.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,108,763 shares of the stock, with a value of $509.98 million, following the purchase of 163,477 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ESTC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -32.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,287,719 additional shares for a total stake of worth $334.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,663,024.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 416,633 position in ESTC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.28%, now holding 3.17 million shares worth $227.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its ESTC holdings by 0.08% and now holds 2.15 million ESTC shares valued at $153.97 million with the added 1703.0 shares during the period. ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.