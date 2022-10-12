The share price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) fell to $5.75 per share on Tuesday from $6.01. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -48.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.32 to $5.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) recommending Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on April 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETWO. Colliers Securities also Upgraded ETWO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on January 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on September 30, 2021. Loop Capital’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 141.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ETWO is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a loss of -15.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.10, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.