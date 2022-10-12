Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) marked $17.12 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $17.67. While Cenovus Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVE rose by 49.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.91 to $10.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CVE. JP Morgan June 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CVE, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

CVE currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.80M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CVE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a loss of -1.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.44, showing growth from the present price of $17.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cenovus Energy Inc. Shares?

The Canada based company Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Integrated. When comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 985.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

