The share price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) fell to $2.75 per share on Tuesday from $2.76. While Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMY fell by -22.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.50 to $1.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HMY. BofA/Merrill October 20, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HMY, as published in its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HMY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HMY is recording an average volume of 6.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -4.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.86, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HMY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HMY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in HMY has increased by 3.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 57,092,152 shares of the stock, with a value of $138.73 million, following the purchase of 1,993,626 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,164,903.

During the first quarter, Kopernik Global Investors LLC added a 6,986,557 position in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.10%, now holding 9.37 million shares worth $22.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP decreased its HMY holdings by -25.95% and now holds 8.33 million HMY shares valued at $20.25 million with the lessened -2.92 million shares during the period. HMY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.40% at present.