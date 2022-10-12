Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -67.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.24 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.83% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On July 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ACHR. Deutsche Bank also rated ACHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Archer Aviation Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACHR is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a loss of -10.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.83, showing growth from the present price of $2.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archer Aviation Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in ACHR has decreased by -6.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,173,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.55 million, following the sale of -747,396 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ACHR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 449.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,356,811 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,994,766.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 6,570,169 position in ACHR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 106.43%, now holding 5.74 million shares worth $14.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its ACHR holdings by 0.96% and now holds 5.27 million ACHR shares valued at $13.76 million with the added 50040.0 shares during the period. ACHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.60% at present.