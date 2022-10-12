XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) closed Tuesday at $19.24 per share, down from $21.20 a day earlier. While XP Inc. has underperformed by -9.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XP fell by -48.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.00 to $16.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.97% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for XP. Citigroup also Upgraded XP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2022. Citigroup September 24, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XP, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $43 for XP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of XP Inc. (XP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of XP Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XP is recording an average volume of 3.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a loss of -7.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.37, showing growth from the present price of $19.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XP Inc. Shares?

XP Inc. (XP) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing XP Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in XP has increased by 76.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,888,185 shares of the stock, with a value of $549.16 million, following the purchase of 12,548,800 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in XP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,644,127 additional shares for a total stake of worth $413.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,759,862.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its XP holdings by 11.05% and now holds 11.75 million XP shares valued at $223.37 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. XP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.60% at present.