DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) marked $44.54 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $46.27. While DocuSign Inc. has underperformed by -3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCU fell by -82.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $288.50 to $45.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) to Equal-Weight. A report published by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for DOCU. JP Morgan also Upgraded DOCU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 09, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts August 22, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on August 22, 2022, and set its price target from $80 to $65. Piper Sandler July 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DOCU, as published in its report on July 21, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from June 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DOCU shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DocuSign Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DOCU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a loss of -20.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.25, showing growth from the present price of $44.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocuSign Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCU has increased by 5.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,849,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $954.42 million, following the purchase of 944,879 additional shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DOCU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,061,367 additional shares for a total stake of worth $460.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,613,159.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,762,527 position in DOCU. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.76%, now holding 8.12 million shares worth $434.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Flossbach von Storch AG increased its DOCU holdings by 143.52% and now holds 5.81 million DOCU shares valued at $310.92 million with the added 3.43 million shares during the period. DOCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.