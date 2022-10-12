A share of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) closed at $4.24 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.48 day before. While Credit Suisse Group AG has underperformed by -5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CS fell by -58.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.96 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.88% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CS. Keefe Bruyette January 06, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CS, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Kepler also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

It’s important to note that CS shareholders are currently getting $0.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CS is registering an average volume of 15.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.00%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing growth from the present price of $4.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credit Suisse Group AG Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme’s position in CS has decreased by -11.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,956,736 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.67 million, following the sale of -3,400,405 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 338,036 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,469,793.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L subtracted a -96,156 position in CS. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.09%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $10.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its CS holdings by 20.27% and now holds 2.28 million CS shares valued at $8.93 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. CS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.60% at present.