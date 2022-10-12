The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) marked $2.55 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $2.53. While The Lion Electric Company has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEV fell by -76.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.77 to $2.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.85% in the last 200 days.

On September 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LEV. ROTH Capital also rated LEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 10, 2022. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LEV, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for LEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Lion Electric Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 981.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.73%, with a loss of -18.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Lion Electric Company Shares?

The Canada based company The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is one of the biggest names in Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. When comparing The Lion Electric Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 120.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in LEV has increased by 47.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,490,508 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.98 million, following the purchase of 1,119,024 additional shares during the last quarter. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 27,804 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,771,275.

LEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.80% at present.