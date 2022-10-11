WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) marked $1.97 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $2.07. While WM Technology Inc. has underperformed by -4.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAPS fell by -85.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.89 to $1.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MAPS, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from September 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for MAPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of WM Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 72.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MAPS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.35%, with a gain of 14.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.04, showing growth from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WM Technology Inc. Shares?

The USA based company WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing WM Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 124.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAPS has increased by 40.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,490,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.01 million, following the purchase of 1,856,201 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,778,397.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,258,049 position in MAPS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.18%, now holding 3.66 million shares worth $9.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alpha Wave Global LP increased its MAPS holdings by 1.97% and now holds 3.36 million MAPS shares valued at $8.8 million with the added 64763.0 shares during the period. MAPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.