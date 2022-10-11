As of Monday, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock closed at $4.97, down from $5.01 the previous day. While SoFi Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI fell by -69.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.65 to $4.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.43% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) to Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on September 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SOFI. Piper Sandler also Upgraded SOFI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Morgan Stanley March 16, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SOFI, as published in its report on March 16, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from March 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for SOFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SOFI is recording 40.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a loss of -3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.38, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOFI has increased by 21.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 61,081,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $361.6 million, following the purchase of 10,799,611 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SOFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.98%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its SOFI holdings by 67.36% and now holds 10.27 million SOFI shares valued at $60.81 million with the added 4.13 million shares during the period. SOFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.20% at present.