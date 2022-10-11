Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) closed Monday at $9.13 per share, down from $9.14 a day earlier. While Olaplex Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -64.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.41 to $9.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.93% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OLPX. Barclays also Upgraded OLPX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley November 08, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OLPX, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Truist’s report from October 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLPX is recording an average volume of 2.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a loss of -8.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.45, showing growth from the present price of $9.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc. Shares?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OLPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 98.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,358,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $224.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,880,088.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 2,193,104 position in OLPX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.47%, now holding 8.04 million shares worth $107.11 million.