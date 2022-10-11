In Monday’s session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) marked $64.14 per share, down from $73.09 in the previous session. While Wynn Resorts Limited has underperformed by -12.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WYNN fell by -25.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.00 to $50.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.10% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for WYNN. Barclays also rated WYNN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Citigroup April 01, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 01, 2022, and set its price target from $98 to $96.50. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for WYNN, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $123 for WYNN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 216.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WYNN has an average volume of 2.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.82, showing growth from the present price of $64.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WYNN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wynn Resorts Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WYNN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WYNN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WYNN has increased by 2.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,915,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $661.34 million, following the purchase of 273,286 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WYNN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 55,311 additional shares for a total stake of worth $559.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,234,491.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,608,410 position in WYNN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 429.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 4.94 million shares worth $299.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its WYNN holdings by -3.78% and now holds 3.85 million WYNN shares valued at $233.41 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. WYNN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.10% at present.