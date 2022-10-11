The share price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) fell to $13.88 per share on Monday from $14.29. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN rose by 52.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $6.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTEN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded PTEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 01, 2022. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PTEN, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from December 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10.25 for PTEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PTEN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PTEN is recording an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a gain of 10.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PTEN has increased by 4.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,541,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $499.76 million, following the purchase of 1,561,448 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PTEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,121,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $369.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,800,309.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 485,567 position in PTEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.69%, now holding 9.04 million shares worth $134.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PTEN holdings by -4.20% and now holds 8.46 million PTEN shares valued at $126.1 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period.