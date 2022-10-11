As of Monday, Open Lending Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock closed at $7.28, down from $7.41 the previous day. While Open Lending Corporation has underperformed by -1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPRO fell by -78.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.00 to $7.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.29% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Stephens Downgraded Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LPRO. Deutsche Bank also rated LPRO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Goldman July 23, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 23, 2021, and set its price target from $43 to $40. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LPRO, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for LPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Open Lending Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPRO is recording 960.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a loss of -8.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.30, showing growth from the present price of $7.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Open Lending Corporation Shares?

The Credit Services market is dominated by Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) based in the USA. When comparing Open Lending Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -69.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in LPRO has increased by 4.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,522,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $170.14 million, following the purchase of 832,072 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LPRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 115,964 additional shares for a total stake of worth $94.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,735,926.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 2,277,806 position in LPRO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 69689.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.19%, now holding 5.91 million shares worth $57.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its LPRO holdings by -0.73% and now holds 2.66 million LPRO shares valued at $25.81 million with the lessened 19606.0 shares during the period. LPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.30% at present.