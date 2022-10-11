As of Monday, Cyren Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock closed at $1.15, up from $1.00 the previous day. While Cyren Ltd. has overperformed by 14.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRN fell by -88.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.87 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 24, 2015, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CYRN.

Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cyren Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -215.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CYRN is recording 212.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.15%, with a gain of 21.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cyren Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem’s position in CYRN has decreased by -19.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 202,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.29 million, following the sale of -48,594 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,578 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33481.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,578.

At the end of the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management increased its CYRN holdings by 0.20% and now holds 8318.0 CYRN shares valued at $11812.0 with the added 17.0 shares during the period. CYRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.00% at present.