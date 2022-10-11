A share of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) closed at $0.36 per share on Monday, down from $0.40 day before. While Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has underperformed by -9.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEMI fell by -84.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.55 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.32% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2021, Colliers Securities Downgraded Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on December 03, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CEMI. Colliers Securities also Upgraded CEMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2020. Craig Hallum June 17, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CEMI, as published in its report on June 17, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from June 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CEMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -112.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CEMI is registering an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.18%, with a loss of -6.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CEMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,694 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 280,112.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC subtracted a -2,261 position in CEMI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 70177.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.37%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $0.13 million. CEMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.80% at present.