As of Monday, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (NYSE:ARR) stock closed at $4.51, down from $4.84 the previous day. While ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has underperformed by -6.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARR fell by -58.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.18 to $4.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.02% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On February 22, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ARR. Credit Suisse May 26, 2020d the rating to Neutral on May 26, 2020, and set its price target from $9 to $9.50. Ladenburg Thalmann October 24, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ARR, as published in its report on October 24, 2019. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Investors in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share.

One of the most important indicators of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARR is recording 3.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.44%, with a loss of -7.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.17, showing growth from the present price of $4.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARR has increased by 15.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,237,720 shares of the stock, with a value of $122.39 million, following the purchase of 2,375,987 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,281,919 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,537,792.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 177,616 position in ARR. Invesco Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.72 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.70%, now holding 4.15 million shares worth $29.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARR holdings by 9.97% and now holds 3.67 million ARR shares valued at $26.09 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. ARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.