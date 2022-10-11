The share price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) fell to $5.17 per share on Monday from $5.33. While Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed by -3.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLNE fell by -40.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.69 to $4.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.34% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CLNE. Raymond James also Upgraded CLNE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2022. Raymond James January 04, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CLNE, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CLNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20155.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLNE is recording an average volume of 2.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -11.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.81, showing growth from the present price of $5.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in CLNE has decreased by -2.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,027,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.7 million, following the sale of -429,092 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CLNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,082,455 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,696,002.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 612,971 position in CLNE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.15%, now holding 8.99 million shares worth $60.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CLNE holdings by 6.26% and now holds 7.73 million CLNE shares valued at $51.93 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. CLNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.50% at present.