In Monday’s session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) marked $9.04 per share, down from $12.30 in the previous session. While ACM Research Inc. has underperformed by -26.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -76.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.80 to $11.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on December 17, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded ACMR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2021. Stifel September 11, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ACMR, as published in its report on September 11, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 93.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ACM Research Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACMR has an average volume of 663.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a loss of -30.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.16, showing growth from the present price of $9.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 86.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in ACMR has increased by 22.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,266,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.96 million, following the purchase of 964,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 305,053 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,970,964.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,137,785 position in ACMR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 2.11 million shares worth $35.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its ACMR holdings by 416.19% and now holds 2.01 million ACMR shares valued at $33.97 million with the added 1.62 million shares during the period. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.70% at present.