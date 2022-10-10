Currently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) stock is trading at $1.50, marking a fall of -5.06% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -95.65% below its 52-week high of $34.50 and -1.32% above its 52-week low of $1.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -88.22% below the high and +1.01% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.12. PGY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.22, resulting in an 3605.64 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a No Ratings. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 43.84% of its stock and 43.84% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holding total of 43.03 million shares that make 8.51% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 65.19 million.

The securities firm Ejf Capital Llc holds 17.89 million shares of PGY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.54%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27.11 million.

An overview of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) traded 2,839,835 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.3420 and price change of -9.50. With the moving average of $12.3804 and a price change of -16.47, about 2,123,268 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.