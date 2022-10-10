As of Friday, Boxed Inc.’s (NYSE:BOXD) stock closed at $0.85, down from $0.91 the previous day. While Boxed Inc. has underperformed by -6.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BOXD fell by -91.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.05 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.04% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BOXD. Citigroup also rated BOXD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2022.

Analysis of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Boxed Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BOXD is recording 3.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.32%, with a loss of -8.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BOXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Boxed Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BOXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BOXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,085,858.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 434,235 position in BOXD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.17%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $1.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BOXD holdings by 25.57% and now holds 0.55 million BOXD shares valued at $0.58 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. BOXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.20% at present.