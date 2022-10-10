The share price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) fell to $39.01 per share on Friday from $39.85. While Alcoa Corporation has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA fell by -17.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.09 to $33.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2022, UBS started tracking Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded AA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2022. Credit Suisse April 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AA, as published in its report on April 08, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AA’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alcoa Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AA is recording an average volume of 6.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.13%, with a gain of 15.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.05, showing growth from the present price of $39.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Aluminum sector, Alcoa Corporation (AA) is based in the USA. When comparing Alcoa Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AA has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,112,853 shares of the stock, with a value of $896.22 million, following the purchase of 203,302 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,022,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $774.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,652,719.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,101,643 position in AA. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 5.15 million shares worth $254.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AA holdings by -41.06% and now holds 5.0 million AA shares valued at $247.6 million with the lessened -3.49 million shares during the period. AA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.40% at present.