QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) marked $8.43 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $9.15. While QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed by -7.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QS fell by -63.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.08 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) recommending Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for QS. SMBC Nikko also rated QS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Morgan Stanley November 16, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for QS, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for QS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

In order to gain a clear picture of QuantumScape Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.86M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a gain of 0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantumScape Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QS has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,216,179 shares of the stock, with a value of $200.92 million, following the purchase of 267,183 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in QS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -392,944 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,012,515.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its QS holdings by 6.33% and now holds 3.2 million QS shares valued at $35.27 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. QS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.30% at present.