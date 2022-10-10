The share price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell to $3.25 per share on Friday from $3.54. While Nikola Corporation has underperformed by -8.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKLA fell by -69.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.56 to $3.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for NKLA. JP Morgan also reiterated NKLA shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Deutsche Bank Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $19 to $11. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for NKLA, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Nikola Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NKLA is recording an average volume of 11.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.90%, with a loss of -7.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.61, showing growth from the present price of $3.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nikola Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NKLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NKLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NKLA has increased by 20.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,368,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.9 million, following the purchase of 3,800,081 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in NKLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,494,979 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,038,863.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,092,723 position in NKLA. Inclusive Capital Partners LP sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.43%, now holding 7.47 million shares worth $40.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Coatue Management LLC increased its NKLA holdings by 0.03% and now holds 7.39 million NKLA shares valued at $39.62 million with the added 2444.0 shares during the period. NKLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.90% at present.