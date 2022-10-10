A share of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) closed at $0.44 per share on Friday, down from $0.54 day before. While Agrify Corporation has underperformed by -18.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGFY fell by -97.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.55 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) to Hold. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY. Craig Hallum also rated AGFY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY, as published in its report on February 23, 2021.

Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Agrify Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGFY is registering an average volume of 989.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.43%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.42, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agrify Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGFY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGFY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in AGFY has decreased by -24.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,289,551 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.92 million, following the sale of -418,388 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AGFY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -126,638 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,103,154.

During the first quarter, AdvisorShares Investments LLC subtracted a -109,961 position in AGFY. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. purchased an additional 27187.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.78%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $0.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Diametric Capital LP increased its AGFY holdings by 21.02% and now holds 0.4 million AGFY shares valued at $0.29 million with the added 70021.0 shares during the period. AGFY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.