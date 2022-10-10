Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) closed Friday at $2.68 per share, down from $2.80 a day earlier. While Agenus Inc. has underperformed by -4.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGEN fell by -53.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.71% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGEN. B. Riley FBR also rated AGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2019. H.C. Wainwright October 28, 2016d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGEN, as published in its report on October 28, 2016. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 95.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Agenus Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 75.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGEN is recording an average volume of 4.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.79%, with a gain of 30.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agenus Inc. Shares?

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Agenus Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in AGEN has increased by 30.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,243,261 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.76 million, following the purchase of 5,484,637 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in AGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 58.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,242,926 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,241,417.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,730,755 position in AGEN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.08 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.09%, now holding 16.85 million shares worth $45.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Oracle Investment Management, Inc decreased its AGEN holdings by -46.52% and now holds 4.66 million AGEN shares valued at $12.57 million with the lessened -4.05 million shares during the period. AGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.00% at present.