Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) marked $5.94 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $6.18. While Planet Labs PBC has underperformed by -3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL fell by -40.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.15 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.93% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On June 15, 2022, Needham Reiterated Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) to Buy. A report published by Needham on January 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PL. Goldman also rated PL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 12, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on January 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PL, as published in its report on January 07, 2022.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a gain of 9.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.12, showing growth from the present price of $5.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PL has increased by 273.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,296,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.94 million, following the purchase of 6,806,331 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,800,000.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PL holdings by 580.69% and now holds 4.06 million PL shares valued at $22.27 million with the added 3.47 million shares during the period. PL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.50% at present.