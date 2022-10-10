In Friday’s session, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) marked $1.67 per share, down from $1.80 in the previous session. While Ocugen Inc. has underperformed by -7.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCGN fell by -76.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recommending Buy. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated OCGN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2022. ROTH Capital June 11, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OCGN, as published in its report on June 11, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Ocugen Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCGN has an average volume of 5.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.71%, with a loss of -6.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.83, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocugen Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in OCGN has increased by 5.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,617,946 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.99 million, following the purchase of 1,464,242 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OCGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,105,177 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,567,467.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 483,544 position in OCGN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.84 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.36%, now holding 3.68 million shares worth $9.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Asset Management decreased its OCGN holdings by -0.51% and now holds 3.09 million OCGN shares valued at $7.98 million with the lessened 15843.0 shares during the period. OCGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.70% at present.