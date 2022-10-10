As of Friday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock closed at $32.46, down from $32.82 the previous day. While Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On May 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMLX.

Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

One of the most important indicators of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMLX is recording 1.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.01%, with a gain of 15.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.75, showing growth from the present price of $32.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in AMLX has decreased by -19.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,770,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $145.65 million, following the sale of -1,400,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in AMLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 140.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,066,301 additional shares for a total stake of worth $89.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,540,408.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,174,981 position in AMLX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 4637.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.47%, now holding 0.98 million shares worth $24.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L decreased its AMLX holdings by -2.42% and now holds 0.97 million AMLX shares valued at $24.59 million with the lessened 24200.0 shares during the period. AMLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.