The share price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) fell to $39.06 per share on Friday from $39.89. While PBF Energy Inc. has underperformed by -2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 170.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.12 to $10.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.78% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) to Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PBF. Wells Fargo also Upgraded PBF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2022. Wells Fargo April 21, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PBF, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 64.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PBF is recording an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a gain of 11.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.91, showing growth from the present price of $39.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is based in the USA. When comparing PBF Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2412.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,052,243 shares of the stock, with a value of $514.18 million, following the purchase of 108,878 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 181,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $419.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,273,664.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,998,271 position in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.36%, now holding 5.91 million shares worth $201.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort increased its PBF holdings by 62.29% and now holds 3.94 million PBF shares valued at $134.52 million with the added 1.51 million shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.