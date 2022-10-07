A share of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) closed at $43.95 per share on Thursday, up from $43.35 day before. While WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSC rose by 39.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.71 to $30.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.97% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on March 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WSC. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded WSC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2021. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $23. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WSC, as published in its report on September 16, 2020. Robert W. Baird’s report from September 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for WSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WSC is registering an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 10.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.82, showing growth from the present price of $43.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Rental & Leasing Services market, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is based in the USA. When comparing WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 274.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WSC has decreased by -1.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,432,592 shares of the stock, with a value of $780.02 million, following the sale of -363,466 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in WSC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,780,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $452.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,262,044.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 6,089,036 position in WSC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -3.78 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.67%, now holding 8.16 million shares worth $327.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its WSC holdings by -1.28% and now holds 6.34 million WSC shares valued at $254.64 million with the lessened 82531.0 shares during the period.