Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) marked $29.17 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $29.81. While Weyerhaeuser Company has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WY fell by -15.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.86 to $27.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) to Neutral. A report published by Argus on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WY. Truist also rated WY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. BofA Securities July 27, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WY, as published in its report on July 27, 2021. Goldman’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for WY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

WY currently pays a dividend of $0.72 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Weyerhaeuser Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a gain of 5.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.30, showing growth from the present price of $29.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weyerhaeuser Company Shares?

The USA based company Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Specialty. When comparing Weyerhaeuser Company shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WY has increased by 0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 117,800,279 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.02 billion, following the purchase of 128,516 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,795,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.42 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,508,147.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -3,166,345 position in WY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.96%, now holding 31.65 million shares worth $1.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its WY holdings by 4.47% and now holds 16.57 million WY shares valued at $566.19 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. WY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.90% at present.