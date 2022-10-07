TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) marked $40.70 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $42.49. While TC Energy Corporation has underperformed by -4.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRP fell by -16.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.38 to $40.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.07% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, CIBC Upgraded TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for TRP. Wolfe Research also Downgraded TRP shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2022. Credit Suisse February 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TRP, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Goldman’s report from January 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for TRP shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

TRP currently pays a dividend of $2.63 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TC Energy Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.86M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TRP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.81, showing growth from the present price of $40.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TC Energy Corporation Shares?

The Canada based company TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Midstream. When comparing TC Energy Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in TRP has increased by 19.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,342,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.25 billion, following the purchase of 10,867,330 additional shares during the last quarter. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TRP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -301,919 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.84 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 58,908,814.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 47,056 position in TRP. 1832 Asset Management LP sold an additional -3.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.73%, now holding 40.23 million shares worth $1.94 billion. At the end of the first quarter, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. increased its TRP holdings by 20.61% and now holds 31.06 million TRP shares valued at $1.5 billion with the added 5.31 million shares during the period. TRP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.20% at present.