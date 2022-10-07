Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) closed Thursday at $17.77 per share, down from $17.89 a day earlier. While Umpqua Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UMPQ fell by -13.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.06 to $15.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.12% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for UMPQ. Truist also Downgraded UMPQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 13, 2021. Stephens October 13, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on October 13, 2021, and set its price target from $23 to $19. JP Morgan July 26, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UMPQ, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Truist’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for UMPQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

The current dividend for UMPQ investors is set at $0.84 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UMPQ is recording an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a gain of 3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.02, showing growth from the present price of $17.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UMPQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Umpqua Holdings Corporation Shares?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UMPQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UMPQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UMPQ has increased by 1.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,832,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $369.58 million, following the purchase of 300,898 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UMPQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 241,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $307.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,361,552.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 37,345 position in UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 1.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.43%, now holding 12.12 million shares worth $215.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its UMPQ holdings by -6.78% and now holds 10.07 million UMPQ shares valued at $178.72 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. UMPQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.