Currently, 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s (ATNF) stock is trading at $0.72, marking a gain of 9.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -89.70% below its 52-week high of $6.96 and 15.14% above its 52-week low of $0.62. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.99% below the high and +34.84% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ATNF’s SMA-200 is $1.8687.

ATNF’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.52, resulting in an 15.71 price to cash per share for the period.

How does 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): Earnings History

If we examine 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.13. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.22, resulting in a 169.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.13. That was a difference of $0.22 and a surprise of 169.20%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 32.14% of shares. A total of 32 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.54% of its stock and 9.64% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 1.08 million shares that make 3.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.69 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 0.37 million shares of ATNF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.23 million.

An overview of 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) traded 209,898 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7287 and price change of 0.00. With the moving average of $0.8889 and a price change of -0.33, about 185,859 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ATNF’s 100-day average volume is 241,711 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0490 and a price change of -0.48.