Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) closed Thursday at $39.94 per share, down from $40.54 a day earlier. While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -53.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.56 to $39.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.09% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) to In-line. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for RARE. JP Morgan also Upgraded RARE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $132 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $106. UBS initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for RARE, as published in its report on August 19, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RARE is recording an average volume of 721.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.12, showing growth from the present price of $39.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RARE has decreased by -9.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,780,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $514.11 million, following the sale of -1,104,630 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RARE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 164,453 additional shares for a total stake of worth $288.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,039,776.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,044,195 position in RARE. Federated Global Investment Manag sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.82%, now holding 3.79 million shares worth $180.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its RARE holdings by 2.01% and now holds 3.41 million RARE shares valued at $162.74 million with the added 67380.0 shares during the period. RARE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.