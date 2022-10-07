Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) closed Thursday at $35.42 per share, down from $35.79 a day earlier. While Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALSN rose by 0.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.00 to $32.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.08% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ALSN. Goldman also Downgraded ALSN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 01, 2021. Vertical Research initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ALSN, as published in its report on January 20, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

The current dividend for ALSN investors is set at $0.84 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 66.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALSN is recording an average volume of 862.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.43, showing growth from the present price of $35.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Shares?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALSN has decreased by -3.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,640,464 shares of the stock, with a value of $494.6 million, following the sale of -541,508 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ALSN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -112,425 additional shares for a total stake of worth $425.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,747,560.

During the first quarter, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -68,785 position in ALSN. Harris Associates LP purchased an additional 28005.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.54%, now holding 5.17 million shares worth $187.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its ALSN holdings by -3.35% and now holds 4.58 million ALSN shares valued at $166.23 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period.