As of Thursday, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:JKS) stock closed at $52.55, down from $55.23 the previous day. While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS rose by 14.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.92 to $35.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JKS. CIBC also Upgraded JKS shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $66.10 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $80.20. UBS April 16, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JKS, as published in its report on April 16, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from April 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for JKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 137.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JKS is recording 1.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.80, showing growth from the present price of $52.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schroder Investment Management’s position in JKS has decreased by -40.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,837,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.71 million, following the sale of -1,971,048 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in JKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 257,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,666,482.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC subtracted a -682,258 position in JKS. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.37 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.47%, now holding 1.31 million shares worth $80.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its JKS holdings by 75.02% and now holds 1.31 million JKS shares valued at $79.6 million with the added 0.56 million shares during the period. JKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.70% at present.