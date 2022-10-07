As of Thursday, Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) stock closed at $81.31, down from $83.11 the previous day. While Morgan Stanley has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MS fell by -17.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $109.73 to $72.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to Neutral. A report published by Odeon on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for MS. Oppenheimer also Upgraded MS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $111 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 03, 2022. Citigroup December 03, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MS, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $97 for MS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Investors in Morgan Stanley will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.10 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Morgan Stanley’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MS is recording 7.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a gain of 1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.83, showing growth from the present price of $81.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Morgan Stanley Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Morgan Stanley (MS) based in the USA. When comparing Morgan Stanley shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MS has decreased by -5.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 122,701,247 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.46 billion, following the sale of -7,747,790 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -205,317 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.69 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 113,673,240.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -3,376,540 position in MS. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 6.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.65%, now holding 44.33 million shares worth $3.78 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its MS holdings by 2.19% and now holds 33.12 million MS shares valued at $2.82 billion with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. MS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.60% at present.