A share of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) closed at $0.81 per share on Thursday, up from $0.68 day before. While Leafly Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 19.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFLY fell by -91.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.58 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.51% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Cowen started tracking Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for LFLY.

Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LFLY is registering an average volume of 635.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.15%, with a gain of 12.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leafly Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tenor Capital Management Co. LP’s position in LFLY has decreased by -50.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,200,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.9 million, following the sale of -1,200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in LFLY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -105,504 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 729,636.

At the end of the first quarter, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its LFLY holdings by -16.91% and now holds 0.47 million LFLY shares valued at $0.74 million with the lessened 94711.0 shares during the period. LFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.30% at present.