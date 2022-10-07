The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) closed Thursday at $304.67 per share, down from $309.00 a day earlier. While The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GS fell by -21.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $426.16 to $277.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) to Underweight. A report published by Odeon on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for GS. BofA Securities also Upgraded GS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $380 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 29, 2022. BofA Securities January 06, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GS, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $479 for GS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

The current dividend for GS investors is set at $10.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GS is recording an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a gain of 2.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $386.32, showing growth from the present price of $304.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Shares?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GS has decreased by -0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,062,107 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.67 billion, following the sale of -160,629 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,125,442 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.85 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,603,567.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -218,453 position in GS. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.79%, now holding 9.35 million shares worth $3.11 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its GS holdings by 0.02% and now holds 9.21 million GS shares valued at $3.06 billion with the added 1838.0 shares during the period. GS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.20% at present.