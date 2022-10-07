The share price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) rose to $108.22 per share on Thursday from $108.14. While Raymond James Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RJF rose by 14.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.37 to $84.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.42% in the last 200 days.

On January 28, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) to Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on January 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RJF. Jefferies also rated RJF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2021. Wolfe Research January 05, 2021d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RJF, as published in its report on January 05, 2021. Goldman’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for RJF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of RJF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RJF is recording an average volume of 932.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a gain of 10.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $118.00, showing growth from the present price of $108.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RJF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Raymond James Financial Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Capital Markets sector, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is based in the USA. When comparing Raymond James Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RJF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RJF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RJF has increased by 4.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,199,553 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.32 billion, following the purchase of 890,713 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another increased to its shares in RJF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,951,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.42 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,589,617.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -230,302 position in RJF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.78%, now holding 8.64 million shares worth $901.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its RJF holdings by 3.34% and now holds 5.82 million RJF shares valued at $607.45 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. RJF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.