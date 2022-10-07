The share price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) fell to $174.75 per share on Thursday from $175.65. While Palo Alto Networks Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PANW rose by 7.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $213.63 to $140.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) recommending Outperform. A report published by MKM Partners on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PANW. Jefferies also rated PANW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2022. Atlantic Equities Initiated an Neutral rating on September 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $495. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PANW, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from August 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $700 for PANW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PANW is recording an average volume of 4.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a gain of 5.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $217.46, showing growth from the present price of $174.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PANW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palo Alto Networks Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PANW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PANW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PANW has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,470,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.16 billion, following the purchase of 121,706 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PANW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -697,264 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.96 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,514,925.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC subtracted a -62,925 position in PANW. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.38%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $1.25 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PANW holdings by -2.23% and now holds 2.08 million PANW shares valued at $1.16 billion with the lessened 47311.0 shares during the period. PANW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.