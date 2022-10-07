As of Thursday, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BWV) stock closed at $1.77, down from $1.79 the previous day. While Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has underperformed by -1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

One of the most important indicators of Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BWV is recording 5.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a gain of 2.91% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Blue Water Vaccines Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 609,606 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.92 million, following the purchase of 609,606 additional shares during the last quarter.

BWV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.00% at present.