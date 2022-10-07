Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) marked $22.85 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $22.30. While Woodside Energy Group Ltd has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDS rose by 26.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.14 to $14.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.57% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

WDS currently pays a dividend of $1.09 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 132.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 724.18K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a gain of 10.65% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Woodside Energy Group Ltd Shares?

The Australia based company Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 417.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,156,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.43 million, following the purchase of 6,156,348 additional shares during the last quarter.

WDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.78% at present.