The share price of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) fell to $203.07 per share on Thursday from $214.14. While American Tower Corporation has underperformed by -5.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMT fell by -24.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $294.40 to $211.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.33% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on June 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMT. BofA Securities also rated AMT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $315 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 06, 2022. Goldman January 11, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 11, 2022, and set its price target from $298 to $281. JP Morgan January 05, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AMT, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from October 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $271 for AMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AMT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $5.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American Tower Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMT is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -4.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $299.44, showing growth from the present price of $203.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Tower Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Specialty sector, American Tower Corporation (AMT) is based in the USA. When comparing American Tower Corporation shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMT has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 58,210,627 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.79 billion, following the purchase of 271,415 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AMT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 364,886 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.8 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,815,876.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 96,970 position in AMT. Cohen & Steers Capital Management sold an additional -2.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.27%, now holding 17.07 million shares worth $4.34 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its AMT holdings by 9.31% and now holds 11.73 million AMT shares valued at $2.98 billion with the added 1.0 million shares during the period. AMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.70% at present.